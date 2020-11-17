Who says you can't limit the spread of Covid-19 and look like a million dollars at the same time?

Well, thanks to an Israeli jewelry company, you can now look like $1.5 million (£1.13 million), to be precise.

The world's most expensive face mask, Yvel's diamond-encrusted covering is set in 250 grams of pure 18k gold and features 3,608 natural black and white diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats. The mask is designed to be 100% wearable and "features a slot to insert a disposable N-99 mask (a type of mask with a filter)". Yvel says the mask was commissioned by a Los Angeles-based businessman, and that "the initial order was placed as an act to help support Israeli industry as well as Yvel's 150 employees in Israel and the United States during the pandemic".