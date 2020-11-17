Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for coronavirus, but under current rules he must complete his two week period of self-isolation regardless, his spokesman has confirmed.

Mr Johnson took a rapid turnaround lateral flow test on Monday which showed he did not have Covid-19 following his meeting with MP Lee Anderson, who tested positive for coronavirus after meeting the PM in Downing Street on Thursday last week.

Despite testing negative for Covid-19, the prime minister must remain holed up in Downing Street until next Thursday, which will be two weeks after the meeting.

"The PM took a test yesterday and that test was negative," the his official spokesman said.

"But he will, in accordance with the rules on self-isolation, continue to self-isolate."

Mr Johnson will answer Prime Minister's Questions remotely on Wednesday, Downing Street said.

He is working from an office in No 10 that he can reach from his flat in No 11 without coming into contact with Downing Street staff.

The prime minister has already had a serious case of Covid-19, which left him in intensive care, and has declared he is "bursting with antibodies".

NHS Test and Trace insists on people completing their two week self-isolation, even if they test negative for the virus, because of it's incubation period which means it could be dormant inside someone without appearing on a test

The prime minister's official spokesman said: "The rules have been carefully drawn up on the basis of the best existing medical advice and that is if you have come into contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus you do need to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from that first contact.

"It's also the current medical assessment that the fact you have had coronavirus doesn't remove that requirement to self-isolate.

"The rules are the same for everybody in every part of the country and the prime minister is following them, the same as every other member of the public."

Tests are not usually available to people in self-isolation without symptoms - such as the prime minister - but he was able to get one due to a rapid turnaround testing pilot scheme being carried out for Number 10 staff.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are piloting these in a wide variety of settings at the moment.

"We are using them in schools, universities, workplaces, Liverpool.

People in Liverpool queueing for coronavirus tests. Credit: PA

"In No 10 we are taking part in a pilot where some staff have access to a lateral flow test if they wish to."

The pilot scheme in No 10 has been operating for around two weeks, the spokesman revealed.

The prime minister has been working from home in Downing Street since being told about Mr Anderson's positive test.

Along with the PM, all six Tory MPs who attended the meeting - and two aides - are in self-isolation.