Jeremy Corbyn 'reinstated to Labour party' following hearing

ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen explains the latest from Westminster

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated by the party, following a hearing by the National Executive Committee, a source close to Mr Corbyn said.

Mr Corbyn was originally suspended after he refused to retract his claim that the scale of anti-Semitism in Labour had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons" by his critics, following a damning report into the matter.

The report by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found the party, under his leadership was "responsible for unlawful acts" of anti-Semitic discrimination and harassment.

Clarifying his original response, Mr Corbyn wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday: "To be clear, concerns about anti-Semitism are neither 'exaggerated' nor 'overstated'.

Readmitting Mr Corbyn has been met with criticism from numerous parties.

Conservative Party co-chairman Amanda Milling accused Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of sending a message that “the shameful anti-Semitism of recent years should be allowed to continue”.

She said: “Keir Starmer is failing to stand up for British Jews.

“By allowing Jeremy Corbyn back into the Labour Party he is sending a message that the shameful anti-Semitism of recent years should be allowed to continue.”

Gideon Falter, Chief Executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “The shambolic suspension and readmission of Jeremy Corbyn appears to have been nothing more than a media stunt to blunt the blow of the EHRC’s report last month, which forensically analysed the hundreds of pages of evidence and legal argument we submitted as complainant. That report condemned Mr Corbyn and his allies for presiding over the institutionalisation of antisemitism in the Labour Party.

“By readmitting Mr Corbyn, the Labour Party has once again excused antisemitism and proved itself unwilling to address it. Mr Corbyn’s suspension should have remained in place until all of our complaints against him were investigated, but no investigation has been undertaken. Once again, we see the impact of Labour’s failure to implement an independent disciplinary process as demanded by the EHRC and Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership pledges that have now gone unfulfilled for almost a year.

"The Jewish community has been conned. Mr Corbyn must be resuspended immediately pending investigation of our complaint against him under the new independent process mandated by the EHRC. Britain is watching.”

The Jewish Labour Movement said it appeared Mr Corbyn’s case had been “expedited” by a “factionally aligned political committee”.

In a statement the group said: “It is extraordinary that just weeks after the EHRC found that the Labour Party has discriminated against Jewish members through political manipulation of the disciplinary process, it appears that the party expedited this case for hearing by a factionally aligned political committee.

“After his failure of leadership to tackle anti-Semitism, so clearly set out in the EHRC’s report, any reasonable and fair-minded observer would see Jeremy Corbyn’s statement today as insincere and wholly inadequate.”

The group said “today’s decision will only embolden those who agreed with him” when he “downplayed the reality of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party”.

“Once again we find ourselves having to remind the Labour Party that Jeremy Corbyn is not the victim of Labour anti-Semitism – Jewish members are.”

Labour MP Margaret Hodge tweeted: “This is a broken outcome from a broken system.

“A factional, opaque and dysfunctional complaints process could never reach a fair conclusion.

“This is exactly why the EHRC instructed Labour to setup an independent process!

“I simply cannot comprehend why it is acceptable for Corbyn to be a Labour MP if he thinks antisemitism is exaggerated and a political attack, refuses to apologise, never takes responsibility for his actions & rejects the findings of the EHRC report.

“Ridiculous.”

Mr Corbyn is favoured by those on the left of the party, and many will welcome his return after a 19-day absence.

Unite union boss Len McCluskey said Mr Corbyn’s readmission to Labour is the “correct, fair and unifying decision”.

Mr McCluskey, an ally of the former leader, said Labour must now implement the Equality and Human Rights Commission recommendations and “move forward” as a party.

He said: “As a party we now move forward to implement the EHRC’s recommendations and redouble our efforts to inspire voters about Keir’s 10 pledges and the transformation of our nations into fairer places for our people.

“Only Labour, united and strong, can bring this about.”

Mr Corbyn, who has been an MP for Islington North since 1983, was suspended less than a year after launching his bid to become prime minister at the 2019 general election.

At the time he said he had been trying to get the whip back, writing: "I'll be appealing to the party and those who made this decision to kindly think again."