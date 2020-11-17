Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is to take "extended time off" from the band for medical reasons.

In a statement the singer's publicist confirmed she was taking a break, citing "private medical reasons."

It added: "We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."

It is not known what is wrong with Nelson or how unwell she is.

Ms Nelson, far left, with Little Mix band mates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Credit: AP

Earlier this month the 29-year-old was forced to pull out of the pop group's live final for their talent show Little Mix: The Search.

Ms Nelson has been due to appear alongside her bandmates in the last episode of the series, but a spokesman for the group said she was "unwell".

The singer also missed Little Mix's performance at the MTV Europe Music Awards a day later.

The pop group - who have four platinum certified albums and sixteen certified singles in the UK - released sixth studio album Confetti last week.

The band are scheduled to embark on a UK tour next April after initially postponing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands since then.

They left Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.