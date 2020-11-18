The Beano has designed a special issue of the comic written for adults to help "keep the nation smiling this winter".

The eight-page 'BeonOLD' will be a pull-out inside the regular comic and reflects on 2020 featuring the likes of Captain Sir Tom Moore, Dominic Cummings and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The edition will see Dennis the Menace’s parents look back on Zoom quizzes, home-schooling, delayed Bond films and toilet roll shortages.

It is the first adult version of the comic which was first published in July 1938 and continued production throughout the Second World War, featuring stories of The Bash Street Kids and Minnie the Minx, Bananaman and Dennis and Gnasher.

In the first issue for grown-ups, Dennis's father Mr Menace gets a new job in the Elf Service, having lost his job at Wilbur Brown’s factory.

Captain Sir Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford save the day in the BeanOLD. Credit: PA/Taylor Herring

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS, and Manchester United footballer Rashford, who has campaigned for free school meals, visit Beanotown to receive honorary MBEs (Member of the Beano Elf-service).

While in town they save Christmas by rumbling Wilbur Brown and Walter Softy’s plan to steal all of the Christmas presents.

The comic even pokes fun at recently departed chief aide to the PM Cummings driving with impaired eyesight, after his notorious drip to Barnard Castle during lockdown.

It shows the PM helping Wilbur Brown make his escape using Cummings as the getaway driver.

Greta Thunberg teaches Dennis's dad how to plant a Christmas tree. Credit: PA/Taylor Herring

The edition also includes an appearance from environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who offers Dennis’s dad advice on how to grow his own Christmas tree.

There is also a cameo from Desperate Dan, marking the first time the character has appeared in a comic for eight years.

Dunkirk actor Tom Hardy also makes a guest appearance as Dennis’ mum’s celebrity crush and Christmas present wish.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: “We’ve formed our very own Gnational Elf Service to help spread laughs and keep the nation smiling this winter.

“We love bringing kids laughs every week but 2020 has been so tough, that for the first time in 82 years we’ve created a comic that kids can give to adults to share some much-needed Beano LOLZ.”

BeanOLD can be found in this week’s Beano, available to buy at retailers from Wednesday.