How many Covid vaccines have been approved and when will they be ready?

There are more than 100 different Covid vaccines being developed, with a dozen in their final stage of testing, but how many have been approved so far?

US firms Pfizer and Moderna have both reported initial results that show 95% and 94.5% protection against the virus, respectively.

Of the 48 vaccines being tested in human trials globally, 11 are in Phase 3 – the most advanced stage of trials, when tens of thousands volunteer for testing.

ITV News Video Producer Natalia Jorquera explains how these different vaccines work and how they differ in their approach.