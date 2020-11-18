Jeremy Corbyn's 37 years as a Labour MP have been put to and end by Sir Keir Starmer's decision to not restore him the party whip following the former leader's suspension.

Current leader Sir Keir said he would not restore the whip to Mr Corbyn because he "undermined and set back our work in restoring trust and confidence in the Labour Party's ability to tackle anti-Semitism".

A disciplinary panel lifted reinstated Mr Corbyn as a member three weeks after he was suspended over his reaction to the damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into anti-Semitism.

But the leader opted to not allow him back into the Parliamentary Labour Party, although he said he would keep the matter "under review".

He said in a statement: "Since I was elected Labour leader, I have made it my mission to root out anti-Semitism from the Labour Party. I know that I will judged on my actions, not my words.

"The disciplinary process does not have the confidence of the Jewish community. That became clear once again yesterday. "

He added: "I'm the Leader of the Labour Party, but I'm also the Leader of the Parliamentary Labour Party.

"Jeremy Corbyn's actions in response to the EHRC report undermined and set back our work in restoring trust and confidence in the Labour Party's ability to tackle antisemitism.

"In those circumstances, I have taken the decision not to restore the whip to Jeremy Corbyn. I will keep this situation under review."

The Labour leader did not respond to reporters when asked about the situation on Wednesday morning, before announcing his decision.

Mr Corbyn, who had been an MP for Islington North since 1983, was suspended after he said he did not accept some aspects of the EHRC report, which found the party, under his leadership was "responsible for unlawful acts" of anti-Semitic discrimination and harassment.

The report also said the party was guilty of political interference in antisemitism complaints.

Mr Corbyn said the scale of the problem in Labour was "dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party".

Ahead of the disciplinary hearing which resulted in him being reinstated as a member, the former leader put out a statement, clarifying his remarks.

He said: "To be clear, concerns about anti-Semitism are neither 'exaggerated' nor 'overstated'.

"The point I wished to make was that the vast majority of Labour Party members were and remain committed anti-racists deeply opposed to antisemitism."

He was later reinstated as a party member by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party.

He released a statement on Twitter thanking his supporters.

The NEC’s move to reinstate Mr Corbyn sparked outrage from Labour MPs and Jewish leaders, and prompted reports that former minister Dame Margaret Hodge, who is Jewish, could quit the party. She said on Tuesday evening she cannot “comprehend” why it is acceptable for Mr Corbyn to “be a Labour MP if he thinks anti-Semitism is exaggerated and a political attack”. Dame Margaret tweeted: “This is a broken outcome from a broken system.” Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, claimed Mr Corbyn’s suspension had been “nothing more than a media stunt to blunt the blow” of the EHRC report. The Jewish Labour Movement said it appeared the former party leader’s case had been “expedited” by a “factionally aligned political committee”.

Mr Corbyn was suspended less than a year after launching his bid to become prime minister at the 2019 general election.

At the time he said he'd be trying to get the whip back, writing: "I'll be appealing to the party and those who made this decision to kindly think again."