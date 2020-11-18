Lockdown Legend: The postman who delivers more than just letters

Video report by Wales & West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Life is already tough enough for people who are lonely or struggle to get out of the house.

The Covid restrictions have only made things even harder for them.

So thank goodness for Paul Gibbons, a postal delivery worker from Swindon, whose generous actions make him the latest in our Evening News series of Lockdown Legends.

Among his stops is to Robin Page, who has terminal cancer. "I get dark moments," says Robin, "and he just lightens up my day. He's saved my life, at the end of the day. Totally."