Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

A mother of eight has told ITV News how she has been forced to live in two "dirty" hotel rooms for five months where she is forced to wash the family's laundry in the bath and the cooking facilities are so dirty the family can eat only microwave meals.

They were only supposed to be in the temporary accommodation for three days after they became homeless after being threatened.

ITV News are protecting the family's identity.

Only two of the woman's eight children are in school after she struggled to find places close by.

Teaching the remaining children herself is almost impossible in these cramped rooms.

"My kids literally aren't learning anything, there's no space for me to do anything separately in the hotel rooms. You know, there's only one of me," she tells ITV News.

She says "every day is a challenge".

"Even sleeping is a challenge because there's so many people in one room. It's dirty.

"There's lots of people there on drugs, alcoholics, mental health conditions."

More than a third of teachers in Britain say they have seen a huge rise in the number of homeless children or those living in unsuitable housing since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to exclusive figures for ITV News which reveal the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on vulnerable children.

Pupils who are homeless, or living in bad housing, are arriving at school hungry, tired and in dirty clothing, while others are missing class altogether, the figures from Shelter show.

Teachers are being forced to provide food, access to remote learning and even money bus tickets to school. Credit: ITV News

In response, schools are stepping in to provide more support for food, access to remote learning and pastoral care to these children.

In the figures seen by ITV News, 34% of teachers say they have had to provide children who were homeless or living in bad housing with breakfast or lunch since March.

A quarter (25%) said they had referred families to a food bank while 34% said they had helped a homeless child or a pupil living in poor accommodation access remote learning, such as proving them with a laptop or books.

Since Covid-19 public health restrictions began in March 2020:

34% of teachers provided children who were homeless or living in bad housing with food

25% referred families who were homeless or living in bad housing to a food bank

34% helped children who were homeless or living in bad housing to access remote learning (e.g. providing laptops, technical support printed materials)

37% provided extra pastoral care (e.g. mental or emotional support) to children who were homeless or living in bad housing, such as regular one-one meetings/ calls

Fiona, a former probation officer, is currently living in a converted business unit on a light industrial estate in east London with her teenage son, Ellis.

They have been homeless since May 2017 after she lost her rented home following the death of the landlord.

In their current - and what should have been temporary - accommodation there is no phone line which, of course, means no WiFi.

The extended period of homelessness has had a big impact on her son's education, especially during GCSEs, she says. "My son is struggling to gain the qualifications he wanted and was capable of achieving, because of the emotional and physical impacts of the situation we have been in for the past three whole years, in regards to our homeless status," she told ITV News.

The latest figures showed there were ninety thousand families in England in temporary housing. Credit: ITV News

For those children who make it to school, it is often their teachers who notice the impact.

The breakfast club at Anderton Park Primary School's ensures no child goes hungry when they are at school.

The school provides free school meals to even those who do not qualify. Head teacher Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson says homelessness has increased massively during the pandemic and is effecting many at her school.

The school are even paying for bus tickets and school uniforms, and have started their own food bank to help families.

The pandemic has accelerated an issue that had been getting worse even before March, a survey of data collected before the Covid-19 revealed.

More than half (56%) of teachers in Britain have worked at a school with children who were, or became, homeless and had to live in temporary housing in the past three years, the poll by Shelter and YouGov suggests.

Of the staff who had worked with these children, 94% reported that arriving to class tired was an issue for pupils at their school who were living in bad housing or experiencing homelessness.

The poll, of 1,507 teachers in February and March in Britain, found 89% reported that arriving at school in unwashed or dirty clothing was an issue for these pupils, while 87% said they were coming in hungry.

Nearly nine in ten (88%) teachers who had experience of children who were homeless or living in bad housing in their school said that missing classes or days of school was an issue for these children.

The charity carried out further research to examine the impact of the pandemic which found that the majority of teachers believe the attainment gap is widening.

A survey of 1,072 teachers in October found that 73% said homeless children or children living in bad housing have had their education more negatively affected than their peers in suitable housing.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Without a safe and secure home, a child’s life chances can be deeply disrupted. This is a national scandal – and without action, the extra harm being done to homeless children as a result of the pandemic may never be undone.

“Homeless children must not be the invisible victims of this crisis.

The majority of teachers have worked in a school with children who were homeless, or became homeless in recent years. Credit: ITV News

“We still don’t know what the long-term impact of the pandemic will be on this generation of children. But for now, Shelter is here to support and give hope to the families who need us the most.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “During the pandemic, we’ve taken unprecedented action to prevent people getting into financial hardship by helping businesses to pay salaries, boosting the welfare safety net by over £9 billion and extending furlough.

"We’ve also changed the law to put in place six-month notice periods and banning the enforcement of evictions except in the most serious cases until after Christmas.

“We continue to work to with councils, charities and other partners to help them prevent and relieve homelessness in their areas.”

if you wish to share a story about your living situation and how it’s been affected by the pandemic, please get in touch with ITV News north of England producer, jade.liversidge@itn.co.uk.