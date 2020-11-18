A further 529 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 53,274.

This the second day in a row the UK has a death toll of more than 500.

A further 54 people have died in Scotland, meaning the death toll there has now passed 5,000.

On Tuesday, the UK recorded its highest daily coronavirus death toll since April 26, after a further 598 people were reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 68,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 19,609 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,430,341.

Scotland

Scotland's coronavirus death toll has risen above 5,000 after 54 deaths of people who have tested positive were announced.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,135 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A further 1,264 Covid-19 cases were reported in Scotland.