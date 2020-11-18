The head of Test and Trace Baroness Dido Harding is self-isolating after she received a notification from the NHS app she helps to run.

The Tory peer posted an image of the “you need to self-isolate” app notification, and wrote: “Nothing like personal experience of your own products …. got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead.”

She has been told she needs to self-isolate until the end of November 26.

Lady Harding’s husband, Tory MP John Penrose, has previously been told to self-isolate by the Test and Trace app after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

More follows...