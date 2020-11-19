Post-Brexit trade talks are on hold after a member of Michel Barnier's EU negotiating team tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Barnier, who has been leading talks with UK counterpart Lord Frost, said “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period”.

“The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines,” he said.

Lord Frost said he was in “close contact” with Michel Barnier about the situation.

“The health of our teams comes first,” he said and thanked the European Commission for their help and support.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The commission has informed us that an official in their delegation has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We are discussing with them the implications for the negotiations.

“We have been, and will continue to, act in line with public health guidelines and to ensure the health and welfare our teams.”