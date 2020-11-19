Nine new destinations have been added to the government's list of Covid-19 travel corridors, meaning anyone coming to England, Wales and Northern Ireland from them will no longer have to quarantine for two weeks.

Those traveling from Israel, Namibia, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Bonaire, St Eustatius & Saba, the Northern Mariana Islands and the US Virgin Islands can return to the UK without the need to self-isolate, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

People arriving from these countries will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement from 4am on Saturday.

It is the first time any African countries have been added to the travel corridors list.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the additions are due to “a decrease in risk from coronavirus in these countries”.

Under national lockdown restrictions, people in England are unable to travel abroad unless it is for work, education or other legally permitted reasons until December 2.

Popular destinations such as France and Spain are among the countries which were once considered safe, but have been removed from the list following spikes in coronavirus cases.

No countries have been removed this week.