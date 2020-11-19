Supermarkets are the most frequent common exposure setting for those catching coronavirus in England, new data reveals. Figures collated by Public Health England (PHE) using the NHS Test and Trace app showed that supermarkets were the most common location reported by people testing positive for Covid-19.

Of those who tested positive for Covid-19 between November 9 and 15, 1,796 (18.3%) of them said they had visited a supermarket.

A view of toilet tissue on shelves at a supermarket in Kent in September 2020. Credit: PA

Secondary schools were second with 1,240 people testing positive between November 9 and 15 after having visited.

Around 9,789 common locations were reported in total, with the percentage of the most frequent types of settings listed below.

Proportion of all common locations reported in PHE data: