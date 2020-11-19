Covid Test and Trace still only reaching 60% of positive case contacts

NHS Test and Trace has for a second week running only reached 60.5% of close contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19.

The figure is largely unchanged from last week and only just above the all-time low of 60.1%.

A total of 167,369 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to November 11, the highest weekly number of recorded positive cases since Test and Trace was launched at the end of May and an increase of 11% on the previous week.

For cases managed by local health protection teams, 98.9% of contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate in the week to November 11.

For cases managed either online or by call centres, 58.9% of close contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate.

A total of 38.0% of people who were tested for Covid-19 in England in the week to November 11 at a regional site, local site or mobile testing unit – a so-called “in-person” test – received their result within 24 hours.

This is up slightly from 37.5% in the previous week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had pledged that, by the end of June, the results of all in-person tests would be back within 24 hours.

He told the House of Commons on June 3 that he would get “all tests turned around within 24 hours by the end of June, except for difficulties with postal tests or insuperable problems like that”.

Of the 156,853 people transferred to the Test and Trace system in the week to November 11, 84.9% were reached and asked to provide details of recent close contacts.

This is down slightly from 85.6% in the previous week, which was the highest weekly percentage since Test and Trace began.

Some 13.7% of people transferred to Test and Trace in the week to November 11 were not reached, while a further 1.4% did not provide any communication details.