Donald Trump's lawyer has claimed without verified evidence that the president's legal team has "enough evidence to overturn the election".

At a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington on Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani referred to president-elect Joe Biden as a "crook" and criticised the gathered media for reporting that he has no evidence of fraud.

Despite making a number of unsubstantiated claims, Mr Trump's legal team have not provided any evidence of fraud or widespread wrongdoing in the election.

Mr Giuiani's comments came a day after he admitted in a Pennsylvania court that the lawsuit he had filed - a bid to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election - did not actually allege election fraud.

However, to the gathered press, Mr Giuliani - who was visibly perspiring - claimed that voter fraud in Pennsylvania "could fill a library."

Not only has no such evidence emerged since Election Day, but the federal government’s top election security officials have deemed it the most secure US election ever.

In Pennsylvania, an Associated Press canvass of county election officials likewise unearthed no significant problems.

Rudy Giuliani demonstrated how, he claimed, postal ballots could not be traced Credit: AP

"What I’m describing for you is a massive fraud. It isn’t a little teeny one," he said.

Mr Giuliani, who was joined at the press conference by lawyers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, claimed cities like Detroit and Philadelphia were "big cities that have a long history of corruption".

He said that recounts in states would be problematic when it came to postal votes, demonstrating that when the ballot is separated from the outer envelope, it cannot be traced back to a voter.

He referred to "circumstantial evidence" repeating previous allegations that Republican observers were denied access to watch the counts without providing evidence of this occuring.

He also claimed that there was inequal treatment of curing ballots - such as the assessment of those without a signature - but once more provided no evidence of this happening.

"That is what we call circumstantial evidence of the fraud, the direct evidence of the fraud are the people who will testify that in fact that’s what happened to them.

"As well as the 50 to 60 witnesses that we have for the way they were treated and were not allowed to inspect the ballots," Mr Giuliani said.

Mr Giuliani was visibly perspiring towards the end of his 40-minute address to media. Credit: AP

However, he did include an affidavit from an individual named Jessie Jacobs from Michigan who claimed she was assigned to voting duties in Detroit.

In the statement, she alleged that she was instructed by her supervisor to date postal votes earlier to when they were received.

Mr Giuliani said she was “trained to cheat” by Detroit and the state of Michigan.

He read out her statement which said: "I was instructed by my supervisor to address the mail in date of these absentee ballot packages to be dated earlier than when they were actually sent in, the supervisor made that announcement for all workers to engage in that fraudulent practice.

"I witnessed election workers and employees going over to the voting booth with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote."

The claims have not been independently verified.

"Maybe you can say she’s lying, but you can’t say there’s no evidence, this is what we call evidence. This is direct evidence, not circumstantial," Mr Giuliani said.

"Whether you agree or disagree with affidavits, they are evidence," Mr Giuliani said, adding that he had some 220 more affidavits for Michigan but said that only eight of them were in the public domain.

He also said he would not release the identity of the individuals due to fears of harassment against them.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump fired Christopher Krebs, the head of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 presidential election, after he repeatedly pushed back against false claims that the election was tainted.

Ahead of the press conference, President Trump said that his lawyers would announce a "very clear and viable path to victory".