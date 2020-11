Video report by ITV News Correspondent Paul Davies

Is this the guitar that helped to define an era of British music.

Back in the late 1950s when a young Sir Cliff Richard was just making his name - he was looking to America for inspiration.

It came in the form of a Fender Stratocaster he imported for just a few pounds.

It provided his band the Shadows their distinctive sound and became one of the most valuable guitars in the world.