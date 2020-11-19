Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has become the first top US diplomat to visit a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Prior to the visit on Thursday, Mr Pompeo announced a new initiative to combat the international Palestinian-led boycott movement, a decision that could deny funding to Palestinian and international human rights groups.

The trip to Psagot winery in a settlement near Jerusalem and confirmation that the US would brand the boycott movement as anti-Semitic and cut off all funding for groups which participate in it, is seen as a parting gift from Donald Trump's outgoing administration.

Palestinians gather to protest against Mike Pompeo's visit. Credit: AP

Mr Pompeo has previously claimed he will visit Golan Heights, an area seized in 1967 when Israel took control of the West Bank and later annexed Golan, a move not recognised internationally.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of the future nation but Israel has built numerous settlements on the land.

“We will regard the global, anti-Israel BDS campaign as anti-Semitic,” Pompeo said, referring to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

“We will immediately take steps to identify organisations that engage in hateful BDS conduct and withdraw U.S. government support for such groups,” he said, adding that all nations should “recognise the BDS movement for the cancer that it is.”

In a statement, the BDS movement, which is non-violent, reiterated its rejection of “all forms of racism, including anti-Jewish racism,” and accused the U.S. and Israel of trying to silence advocacy for Palestinian rights.

“The BDS movement for Palestinian freedom, justice and equality, stands with all those struggling for a more dignified, just and beautiful world,” it said. “With our many partners, we shall resist these McCarthyite attempts to intimidate and bully Palestinian, Israeli and international human rights defenders into accepting Israeli apartheid and settler-colonialism as fate.”

Human Rights Watch does not call for boycotting Israel but wants companies to avoid doing business in West Bank settlements, saying it makes them complicit in human rights abuses. Amnesty does not take a position on the boycott movement.

“The Trump administration is undermining the common fight against the scourge of antisemitism by equating it with peaceful advocacy of boycotts,” Eric Goldstein, acting Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

Pompeo's visit has not been welcomed by Palestinians. Credit: AP

Israel passed a 2017 law that means foreigners who have called for economic boycotts of Israel or its settlements cannot enter the country.

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution opposing the boycott movement last year, and several U.S. states have enacted anti-BDS laws.

Virtually all Palestinian organisations support the boycott movement, but under President Trump the US has already cut off nearly all forms of aid to the Palestinians. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to restore the aid as part of efforts to revive the peace process.

Following his trip, the US State Department Announced that products from Israeli settlements will be permitted to be labelled "Made in Israel" breaking a longstanding protocol.

Mr Trump's Mideast plan, which was supported by Israel but rejected by Palestinians, would permit Israel to annex up to a third of the West Bank and all of its settlements.

The labelling policy change was described as “consistent with our reality-based foreign policy approach" by the State Department.

Palestinians and the majority of the international community see the settlements as a violation of international law, causing a barrier to peace.

The European Union requires members to label products made in the settlements.