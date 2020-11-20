Boris Johnson has "full confidence" in Priti Patel and will not sack her as home secretary, despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had broken the ministerial code, and that some of her behaviour "can be described as bullying".

The prime minister judged that Ms Patel had not breached the code despite inquiry report author Sir Alex Allan saying she had "not consistently met the high standards required by the Ministerial Code of treating her civil servants with consideration and respect".

The report said: "Her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals.

"To that extent her behaviour has been in breach of the ministerial code, even if unintentionally."

Ministers are usually expected to offer their resignation if they have been found to have broken the ministerial code.

Sir Alex concluded Ms Patel's behaviour - which was said to include some occasions of shouting and swearing - met the definition of bullying adopted by the civil service.

Ms Patel will remain home secretary, despite breaking the ministerial code. Credit: PA

He resigned as the PM's adviser on Ministerial Standards following Mr Johnson's decision to stand by his home secretary.

Announcing his resignation, Sir Alex said: "I recognise that it is for the Prime Minister to make a judgement on whether actions by a minister amount to a breach of the ministerial code.

"But I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position as the Prime Minister's independent adviser on the code."

Ms Patel, who has always denied allegations of bullying, apologised, saying she is "sorry" that she has upset people with her behaviour.

Prime Minister Johnson, who has stood by Ms Patel since bullying allegations surfaced in February, now considers the matter to be "closed", a government statement said.

The statement went on: "As the arbiter of the code, having considered Sir Alex’s advice and weighing up all the factors, the Prime Minister’s judgement is that the Ministerial Code was not breached."

It added Mr Johnson is "reassured" that Ms Patel is "sorry for inadvertently upsetting those with whom she was working".

The report noted Ms Patel was "unaware" of the impact of her behaviour because no feedback was given to her at the time.

In her statement, Ms Patel said: "I am sorry that my behaviour in the past has upset people. It has never been my intention to cause upset to anyone."

She added: "I acknowledge that I am direct and have at times got frustrated.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support. The Permanent Secretary and I are working closely together to deliver on the vital job the Home Office has to do for the country.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Patel would have been "removed from her job" if he was prime minister.

He said: "It is hard to imagine another workplace in the UK where this behaviour would be condoned by those at the top.

"The Government should be setting an example. Instead, it is one rule for Boris Johnson and his friends, another for everyone else.

"The prime minister has previously said he ‘loathes bullying’. Yet when one of his own ministers is found to have bullied their staff he ignores the damning report sat on his desk and instead protects them."

Sir Keir urged Mr Johnson and Ms Patel to answer questions on the issue in the House of Commons, as he called on the government to release the report in full.

A Cabinet Office investigation was launched in March over allegations that Ms Patel belittled colleagues and clashed with senior officials in three different departments.

It followed the resignation of the Home Office's permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam, who accused Ms Patel of a "vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign" against him and is claiming constructive dismissal at an employment tribunal.

Ms Patel has expressed concern at the "false" claims, and allies have described her as a "demanding" boss but not a bully.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told ITV News she had always been "courteous and kind" in all his dealings with her.