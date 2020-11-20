Covid: 511 new deaths in UK as coronavirus cases rise by 20,252

A further 511 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 54,286, the Government have confirmed.

As of 9am on Friday there had been a further 20,252 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,473,508.

Wales

There have been a further 1,020 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,517.

Public Health Wales reported another 31 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,338.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded 32 deaths from coronavirus and 1,018 positive tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, the First Minister said the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 3,459.

Ms Sturgeon said the daily test positivity rate is 4.8%, up from 4.6% on the previous day.

A total of 86,630 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 85,612.

Of the new cases, 391 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 162 in Lanarkshire, and 123 in Lothian.

There are 1,234 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up by 22 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 88 are in intensive care, up by three.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed that 12 more people had died after contracting coronavirus and a further 369 people had tested positive.