Vaccinations in England could start as early as next month providing it receives regulator approval, the Health Secretary has said.

His comments came after leaked NHS documents suggested that all adults in England could start to be vaccinated before the end of January if supplies allow.

NHS England’s draft Covid-19 vaccine deployment programme, seen by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) and dated November 13, comes as regional leaders have been told to prepare large vaccination centres to roll out a coronavirus vaccine.

Under the plan, every adult who wants a jab could be vaccinated by early April.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he has asked the regulator MHRA – to assess the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK

He added that the company had already begun submitting data to the regulator and would submit its full data in the coming days.

Mr Hancock said: "If - and it still is an if - the regulator approves a vaccine, we will be ready to start the vaccination next month."

“This is another important step forward in tackling this pandemic,” he added.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer jab and expects 10 million doses by the end of the year.

It has also ordered 100 million doses of a vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which has shown promising results in clinical trials and is due to report before Christmas, and five million doses of a jab from US firm Moderna, which is not expected to arrive until the spring.

Mr Hancock said the speed of the roll-out of a vaccine would depend on the speed it could be manufactured.

“If the regulator approves a vaccine we will be ready to start the vaccination next month with the bulk of roll-out in the new year.

“We are heading in the right direction but there is still a long way to go.”

He said: "This is a virus that has cast a shadow over this incredibly difficult year. And we've always known that the best long-term answer will be the ray of light provided by a vaccine.

"Right from the start, we've thrown everything we've got at the global search for a vaccine against Covid. The best scientific brains from all around the world have been working together on a solution.

"And the UK has funded more international support than any other country of any size. We should be very proud of the part that we've played to find a vaccine for all of humanity."

Mr Hancock said it is still too early to say what contact people will be able to have over Christmas and what additional restrictions may be required after lockdown is eased.

"We’re doing the work on what happens after December 2 right now, it’s still too early to tell," he said.

“I’m afraid we still haven’t made those decisions.

“Over Christmas I know how important it is that we have a system in place, a set of rules that both keeps people safe but also allows people to see their loved ones.”

Mr Hancock was speaking alongside Medical Director of NHS England, Steve Powis, and the government's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam.

He is leading the press conference while Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in self-isolation following a meeting with an MP who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes following announcement that the R number - the reproduction rate of coronavirus - has dropped across the UK and is now closer to 1, down from between 1 and 1.2 a week ago.