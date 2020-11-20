Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman

DJ Jordan North has unknowingly raised thousands of pounds for charity during his time in ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here thanks to his "happy place, Turf Moor" mantra.The star, hotly tipped to win the show, turned to his much loved Burnley FC during one of the gruesome phobia-filled trials.

The 30-year-old told himself to think of his "happy place" otherwise known as Turf Moor - his football team's home ground.

The motto has since become a rallying call for the radio host's home town, with t-shirts emblazoned with his words flying off the shelves.

Unbeknownst to the DJ - who's stuck with other celebrities in a remote caste in north Wales - the proceeds from the sales are going to a local hospice that cared for his uncle.