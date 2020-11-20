Never mind the Christmas robin, one tiny owl was determined to have its moment in the festive spotlight when it was discovered as a stowaway among the branches of the world-famous Rockefeller Center tree in New York City.

The male saw-whet owl was found clinging to the 23 metre (75ft) Norwegian spruce on Monday after a three-day, 170 mile road trip to Manhattan.

The owl will be released into the wild this weekend) Credit: Lindsay Possumato/Ravensbeard Wildlife Center via AP

The bird, now called - what else - 'Rockefeller', was dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed.

After x-rays to check for broken bones, the little (Rocke) fella was given fluids and "all the mice he could eat".

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce was acquired in Oneonta, New York. Credit: AP

Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, where the bird was taken, said: "He was the little gift in the tree this year. I was thrilled that he was alert, and looking at me and not just a heap at the bottom of the box."

Ms Kalish says the plan is to release him back to the wild this weekend after he's rested up at the centre following his big adventure.