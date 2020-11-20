Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.In this episode Chris and Lizzie discuss the investigation into the BBC Panorama Princess Diana interview from 1995.

Princess Diana’s friend Rosa Monckton MBE shares her thoughts on the explosive interview and why the investigation is so important.Chris and Lizzie also discuss the latest in the Meghan Markle court case against The Mail on Sunday, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s wedding anniversary and we look back at how the Cambridge’s announced their engagement ten years ago.

