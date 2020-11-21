A further 341 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 54,626, latest figures show. The Government said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 19,875 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,493,383.

England

Out of the 341 newly confirmed deaths, 316 people who tested positive for coronavirus died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 38,112, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 28 and 102. All except five, aged between 64 and 96, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between June 3 and November 20.

Twenty-two other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

New data for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is yet to be released.