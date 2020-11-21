Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

Of the many sectors hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, few have suffered as badly as hospitality and catering. Analysis for ITV News has found that at least 1,500 companies have gone out of business since the start of the pandemic. The widespread cancellation of weddings, music and sporting events has seen their main source of income disappear and many haven't been able to get Government support. Richard Pallot has been listening to some who are struggling to stay afloat, and others who have lost just about everything.