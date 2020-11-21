Princess Eugenie moves into Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they “are delighted” to be able to “open up” their home, Frogmore Cottage, to Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The recently renovated house on the Windsor estate in Berkshire was Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s main home until they stepped down as working members of the Royal Family at the end of March.

It will remain the Sussex’s “residence in the UK” according to the their office, but a source says that Harry and Meghan “are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as they start their own family”.

Harry and Meghan have not been at Frogmore since they left the UK in the Spring.

Whilst the Duke and Duchess are not expected to return to the UK very often, they will still stay at Frogmore Cottage when they do.

Frogmore Cottage is the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Following newspaper reports that they had “moved out” of Frogmore, their office insisted that they would “share the property” with Eugenie and Jack “when they travel to the UK”.

Frogmore Cottage was made into one home from five separate housing units.

It became a controversial topic after financial reports from the Royal Household revealed that £2.4 million had been spent on its refurbishment.

The money came from the Sovereign Grant, the pot of money which is generated from the profits of the Crown Estate – often referred to as “taxpayers’ money”.

However, following their departure from the UK, Harry and Meghan came to an agreement with Palace accountants and have now returned the money which was spent on the refurbishment.

Harry and Meghan began a new life in America with son Archie, just before the lockdown Credit: Toby Melville/PA

Sources close to Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they will “retain financial responsibility” for the property.

It’s not know what contribution Eugenie and Jack will make towards the rent payments and bills.

Princess Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank are expected their first child in the new year.

It will be the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

Princess Eugenie and her husband are currently living in one of the residences at Kensington Palace in London.

However, Windsor means a lot to them, as Eugenie spent a lot of time there as a child and the couple decided to get married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018 – six months after Harry and Meghan.

Eugenie’s dad, Prince Andrew, and her mum, Sarah, Duchess of York, also live nearby at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Andrew and Fergie are divorced but they remain good friends and it’s widely acknowledged that they share the same house.

Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 because of the on-going difficulties and criticism caused by his former friendship with the convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The change of tenants at Frogmore Cottage was discussed in advance with other members of the Royal Family, we have been told.