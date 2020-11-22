Black Voices In Conversation: Lemn Sissay MBE

Black voices In Conversation is a new series of interviews by ITV News to mark Black History Month 2020.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland we've spoken to groundbreaking individuals from the black community to learn about their life experiences and to hear their vision for the future.

ITV Granada's Jahmal Williams-Thomas sat down with the award winning writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay MBE.

Lemn grew up in Wigan, having been placed in care as a baby. He returned to the care system at the age of 12 when he was abandoned by his foster parents.

At the age of 21 he published his first book of poetry. Lemn was was the official poet of the 2012 London Olympics, and also serves as chancellor of the University of Manchester.

Watch more interviews from our Black Voices in Conversation series here -