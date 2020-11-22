Heating or eating? The agonising dilemma some face this winter

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

The winter is set to be darker and tougher for most of us this year but for those whose incomes have been hit hard by the pandemic it will be particularly difficult

Hot meals are not an option for some, while even light and warm water is being rationed by one single mother we spoke to.

The simple act of turning on the hob can put some this winter in an agonising dilemma – do you pick heating or eating?