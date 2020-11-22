Weather: Sunny day expected for most of UK but rain in many parts
East Wales, central and eastern parts of England, along with eastern Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland will have a mostly fine day with plenty of sunshine.
West Wales, the west of Northern Ireland, along with northwest England and the north and west of Scotland can expect to see a mix of sunshine and showers.
Some of those showers heavy with thunder, and possibly even turning wintry over the Scottish mountains.
Meanwhile the far south of England will have a rather cloudy day with some patchy light rain or drizzle. Top temperature 13 Celsius (55F).