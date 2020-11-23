Brexit negotiators could see the "outline" of a trade deal between the EU and UK "this week", Irish premier Micheal Martin has said.

The Taoiseach said he is "hopeful that by the end of this week we could see the outline of a deal", but any breakthrough would be dependent on "political will".

He added: "One must remain hopeful that a deal can be arrived at."

But the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said "time is short" for a deal to be reached, and "fundamental divergence" remains between both sides.

His talks with the UK's chief negotiator Lord David Frost recently paused after a member of Mr Barnier's team tested positive for coronavirus, but they have now resumed online.

Mr Barnier said: "Time is short. Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work hard for a deal."

The UK leaves the EU's single market and customs union at the end of the year.

Without an agreement there could be tariffs and quotas imposed on trade between the UK and EU.

Any deal would need to be approved by the EU's leaders and MEPs and reports have suggested an emergency session of the European Parliament could be held as late as December 28 to vote on it.

Problematic issues including fishing rights, the "level playing field" aimed at preventing unfair competition in areas such as workers' rights and state subsidies and the governance of any deal are yet to be resolved.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson talked up the chances of a post-Brexit UK-Australia free trade deal being secured.

Mr Johnson said the two nations had strong rivalries in sport, but "there is a huge amount that unites us".

The prime minister previously joked an agreement between the UK and Australia would see an exchange of chocolate biscuits in the form of British Penguins and Australian Tim Tams.

Boris Johnson and European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have both said they want a post-Brexit trade deal. Credit: PA

He said: "And, of course, there is also the small matter of free trade.

"And, I am delighted that we are doing a deal, I hope that we will be able to conclude a deal, that will see, finally, the people of Britain able to access the supplies of Tim Tams - Tim Tam chocolate biscuits - in the quantities that we need.

"And the people of Australia able to get Penguins in exchange. Here's to the UK-Australia free trade deal."

Mr Johnson's comments come after Britain and Canada agreed to continue trading under the same terms as the current EU deal after the Brexit transition period ends at the close of the year.

The government said the move clears the way for talks to begin next year on a new comprehensive deal with Canada.