BTS on their new album, living through the pandemic and their hopes on performing in the UK again

BTS, the biggest boy band in the world, have told their UK fans they can't wait to meet them again in person after having to cancel shows because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ITV News, the K-pop stars gave a message to fans disappointed by the cancellation of the two concerts in London in July.

"We were very disappointed that our concert had to be cancelled. Can't wait to meet our fans again in person", V said.

J-Hope added: "We look forward to performing in the UK again if we get a chance in the future.

"Stay safe and we miss you, ARMY" - a reference to the band's fanbase of millions around the world.

The band, who are from South Korea, have been in the country since the coronavirus outbreak. The country has been held up as a success story after tackling its outbreak earlier this year without major disruptions, thanks to an aggressive tracing, testing and quarantine programme.

Asked how they have been living through the pandemic, Jin told ITV News: "We rested in our own ways but we mainly put our focus on [our] new music and album".

BTS spoke to ITV News as their new album, Be, was released, which has gone to number one in the iTunes chart. The video for the album's opening track, Life Goes On, has been viewed 120 million times on YouTube in its first three days.

Explaining why they chose the song as their opening track, RM said: "we wanted to comfort our listeners by delivering a message that life goes on, even in the toughest time".

Life Goes On could become BTS' first UK number one single this Friday - it is narrowly behind in sales to Ariana Grande's Positions, which is on course for a fifth week at number one, according to the Official Charts Company.