Sports fans will be allowed back into stadia with limits on capacity once lockdown ends in England on December 2.

The new restrictions will only allow a return to sports venues in Tiers 1 and 2.

In Tier 1, the crowd size at outdoor venues must be restricted to 50% of capacity or to 4,000 spectators, whichever is smaller.

In Tier 2 it will be 50% of outdoor venues or 2,000 spectators, whichever is smaller.

Crowds at indoor sport venues will be restricted to a maximum of 1,000 spectators in both tiers - the same rule will apply at theatres and concert halls.

In Tier 3 sports fans will still be banned from attending venues.

In all three tiers, gyms will re-open and outdoor sports will resume.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden hailed the return of grassroots sport as a "big step forward" and said it was his "number one priority".

He added: “I’m also delighted we are able to get the turnstiles turning sooner than expected, taking a cautious approach and starting with the lowest risk areas first.

"I’m confident that sports will take every step to ensure their fans are safe, and fans will play their part and look out for each other until we can safely get everyone back in.”