The prime minister has announced a new updated tier system England will be subject to when the country leaves lockdown on December 2.

There are still three tiers, but the rules have generally been enhanced across the board aimed at keeping the virus under control.

Speaking in the Commons, Boris Johnson announced the new system would be in place until the start of April, by which time he said he hoped vaccination efforts will have contributed substantially to getting rid of the virus once and for all.

Regions will find out which tier they are subject to on Thursday.

So what are the new tiers and what rules run throughout all of them?

Boris Johnson announced the new tier system on Monday. Credit: PA

The rules across all three tiers

There are a few blanket rules which will be in place across all of England, regardless of which tier they are in.

The rule of six is back, with gatherings of more banned across the country - for those in Tier 2 and Tier 3, they must only be carried out outdoors.

Shops, hairdressers, gyms and other forms of personal care are allowed to open in all tiers, although some extra rules will be in place for higher tiers.

Everyone will be advised to work from home when they can up until the start of April next year.

Tier 1

People can meet indoors and outdoors with other households as long as there is a maximum of six people.

People may also stay overnight in other households as long as there are less than six people.

Pubs bars and restaurants can be open as long as they operate as table service only and stop taking orders at 10pm, with closing time at 11pm.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals.

Cinemas and other forms of indoor entertainment are allowed to open.

Places of worship are allowed to open but people must not interact with groups larger than six.

People should avoid travelling to Tier 3 areas.

Exercises classes can continue indoors if people follow the rule of six.

Organised sporting activity can operate.

Sports and live performances can operate if they allow social distancing and work at 50% capacity or 4,000 people, whichever is less.

Tier 2

People from other households are not allowed to mix indoors, and must only meet up to six people outdoors.

Pubs and bars must close unless they serve 'substantial meals' and venues must stop taking orders by 10pm and close at 11pm.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals.

Cinemas and other forms of indoor entertainment are allowed to open.

Places of worship are allowed to open by people must only interact with others from their household.

People should try and reduce the number of journeys they take and avoid travelling to Tier 3 areas.

Sports and live performances can operate if they allow social distancing and work at 50% capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is less.

UK government

Tier 3

People cannot mix indoors or in most outdoor situations with people outside of their household or support bubble.

In permitted outdoor areas like parks, they must only meet in groups of a maximum of six people.

All pubs, bars and restaurants must close and can only operate as takeaways.

Gyms and other forms of indoor leisure are allowed to remain open but group activities must not happen.

The guidelines advises against any overnight stays, other than within a support bubble.

Weddings are allowed to have 15 guests and 30 people are allowed at funerals.

Indoor entertainment venues like cinemas must close.

Places of worship are allowed to open by people must only interact with others from their household.

People should make as few journeys as possible and should avoid leaving their area unless absolutely necessary.

Large events like live performances should not take place.