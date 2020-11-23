Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

Boris Johnson is to give an update on his plans for a strengthened three-tier system of Covid-19 restrictions to replace the national lockdown in England after it ends on December 2.

The prime minister will explain his "Covid Winter Plan" to MPs in the House of Commons at 3.30pm before holding the virtual press conference from Downing Street.

Mr Johnson - who is self-isolating - will be speaking alongside Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty and the Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard at 7pm.

His plan will involve a tightening of restrictions in the tiered system, which England will return to once lockdown is over.

There will also be an update on the progress of coronavirus vaccines, after one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was found to be up to 90% effective in stopping people contracting coronavirus and getting seriously ill

A vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University Credit: University of Oxford/PA

The PM may also give some indication of what restrictions may be relaxed over Christmas, with more information expected over the coming days.

The Welsh government is also looking at tightening restrictions there ahead of Christmas.

ITV Wales understands that the extra restrictions being considered could come into force on December 2 when England’s new restrictions begin.

They would be Wales-wide, not regional, and similar to the tier 3 rules that exist in England.

It is being reported that the tightening of tiered restrictions in England will see a further clampdown on hospitality businesses, though the 10pm curfew could be pushed back to 11pm.

Pubs and restaurants will face the harshest of the new measures, with businesses in the new Tier 3 only allowed to offer takeaways, while those in Tier 2 must serve food with any drinks, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Pubs and restaurants, which have closed in England for four weeks, could be hit hardest under the tier system. Credit: PA

More areas are expected to be placed in the higher tiers next month to strengthen and safeguard the gains on reducing coronavirus infections made during the four-week lockdown.

Robert Peston, ITV News' political editor, says Tier 3 will be toughened, so that all hospitality businesses are forced to shut - as opposed to before lockdown, where they could remain open to serve food to single households.

Peston also reports that a relaxation of rules at Christmas will allow three separate household families to socialise together over five days beginning on December 23 and ending on December 27.Over the weekend, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove met with leaders of the devolved nations to endorse “a shared objective of facilitating some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days” over Christmas.

The public will be “advised to remain cautious” and told that “wherever possible people should avoid travelling and minimise social contact”, a statement from his department said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We're trying to agree a common set of rules across the UK, not least because so many people travel across the UK at Christmas."