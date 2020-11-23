Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

A man who was given a 10% chance to live has returned home after spending six months in hospital with Covid-19.

Garry Dissington was fit and healthy before he was struck down with the virus - prior to contracting the virus he had barely known what it was like to be ill.

He spent six months in hospital at the Royal Oldham where his doctors were determined to see him recover.

Garry was given a 10% chance to live Credit: ITV

Mr Dissington is now home although he faces a long journey to recovery, he currently struggles to walk and runs out of breath quickly.

He and his family were given the chance to say thank you to the doctors who cared for him.

His daughter Chanelle Dissington said: "You could really tell that they formed a connection with him, they wanted him to pull through as much as we did."