Prince William has told Oxford scientists he is "thrilled that you’ve cracked it", following news of their Covid vaccine breakthrough.

The British jab by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.

On a personal call to the scientists, the Duke of Cambridge said: “I’m so thrilled that you’ve cracked it”.

William had visited the Oxford Vaccine Group back in June and met with researchers to learn more about the university’s work to establish a viable vaccine.

On Monday he told those on the call, including Professor Andy Pollard, professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, Professor Sarah Gilbert, professor of Vaccinology; and Professor Louise Richardson, vice chancellor of Oxford University: “Well done, I’m so pleased for all of you, I really am.

“I saw it in everyone’s faces back in June how much time and effort was going into this, and I could see that there was a lot of pressure on everyone, so I’m so thrilled that you’ve cracked it – so really well done.”

The Duke of Cambridge in a mask as he met scientists at the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The scientists told William how the vaccine is based on decades of in-depth research and will be transformational in the next six months, offering real global potential for saving lives.