The UK has recorded 15,450 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, significantly down from previous weeks.

The seven day daily average for coronavirus cases is down 23% compared to the previous week, where cases remained above 20,000.

The low numbers are an encouraging sign that the tighter measures implemented in all four nations of the UK are working.

Boris Johnson today announced the next set of guidelines for when England leaves lockdown on December 2.

Johnson announced an enhanced Tier system on Monday Credit: PA

Although the daily numbers are significantly down, they are still far higher than the roughly 7,000 cases seen per day at the start of October.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,527,495.

The government also said a further 206 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 55,230.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 71,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

There were 13,329 new cases of coronavirus in England announced today and a further 194 deaths.

Scotland

There were 949 new cases of coronavirus in Scotland announced on Monday.

Scotland saw no new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.

Wales

Wales suffered nine new deaths from coronavirus on Monday and 892 new cases.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recorded 280 new coronavirus cases on Monday and three more deaths.