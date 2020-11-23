Video report by ITV News Health Editor Emily Morgan

Behind vaccine success are thousands of brave volunteers.

Because of them countless lives may be saved and our lives could return to normal.

First to benefit from the jab will be care home residents and staff, and shielders.

James Fowler, a care home resident, told us how it would change his life.

“My daughter comes, she sits outside the window and says goodbye and that’s it,” he said.

“I couldn’t give her a kiss.”

Louise Keegan, Registered Manager at Manor Lodge Care Home, said it won’t be just residents whose lives are changed by a vaccine.

“[It would be] very emotional, probably all of us - all staff, residents and relatives will be very tearful,” she said.

“We miss having relatives around the home as well so it’s impacted staff. When they see the residents are struggling, it’s a struggle for us as well.”