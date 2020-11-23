Boris Johnson's audio was cut off as he was speaking virtually to MPs during an update on the new tier system for England.

While answering questions on the new, tougher version of the tier system, the prime minister suddenly fell silent on his video feed to the House of Commons.

Not noticing the loss of sound, Mr Johnson continued speaking and had to be prompted by the speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

"Have you pressed the button, prime minister? I think we're just going to have to stop for a moment so we can have it checked," he said

"It's not our end prime minister, it could well be yours. I wonder if Mr Hancock [Health Secretary Matt Hancock] would like to take over with the answer."

Having turned his attention to the Health Secretary, the Speaker added: "Is one of you going to do it or not? It's no use looking at each other."

The session was suspended for three minutes before returning with Matt Hancock taking over.