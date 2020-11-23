Ice bucket challenge co-founder Pat Quinn dies from ASL

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sally Biddulph

One of the men behind the charity ice bucket challenge has died at the age of 37.

Pat Quinn helped raised millions of pounds to fund research on the condition he was diagnosed with in 2013 - amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

His fundraising idea inspired celebrities, politicians and countless people around the world to get covered in freezing cold water and donate.

The campaign raised global awareness of the neurological disease and the money raised lead to breakthrough research on the condition.