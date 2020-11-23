Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine offers 70% protection

The Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine - of which the UK has ordered 100 million doses - can prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used, new data shows.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University said interim analysis from its phase three vaccine trial shows that the 70% effectiveness comes from combining two doses.

One was 90% effective, the other 62%.

In a statement, Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial, said: “These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives. Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply.

“Today’s announcement is only possible thanks to the many volunteers in our trial, and the hard working and talented team of researchers based around the world.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the breakthrough as "incredibly exciting news". Rollout could be expected before Christmas if the jab is approved.

Researchers said the vaccine has been shown to work in different age groups, including the elderly.

The announcement has been hailed as "another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation" of the pandemic.

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said: "We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multi-national effort which will reap benefits for the whole world."

The UK also has orders for 40 million doses of a jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, which has been shown to be 95% effective.

Another jab from Moderna is 95% effective, according to trial data.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot, said: "Today marks an important milestone in our fight against the pandemic. This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency. "Furthermore, the vaccine's simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval."

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Johnson wrote: “Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials. There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results. Well done to our brilliant scientists at @UniofOxford & @AstraZeneca, and all who volunteered in the trials.”

An expert at the University of Oxford working on the Covid-19 vaccine Credit: Sean Elias/PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the data from AstraZeneca and Oxford University “really encouraging news”, but stressed that vaccines need to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

“And I’m really very pleased, really welcome these figures, this data, that show that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90% effective," he told Sky News.

“Of course, it’s vital that the independent regulator, the MHRA, will need to look at the data, will need to check to make sure that it’s effective and safe of course.

“But we’ve got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year.”

Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases and global health at the University of Oxford tweeted: “Oxford jab is far cheaper, and is easier to store and get to every corner of the world than the other two.”

Why are there different figures being given as to the vaccine's effectiveness?

ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke explains: "Understandable confusion out there about headlines around Oxford vaccine. Is it 62% (ITV News) 70% (BBC News) or 90%? Well, we’re all right in a way.

"70% is the average of two different ways of dosing the vaccine. In the “full dose” dosing regime it was 62% effective. In the one half-dose and one full dose regime it was, counterintuitively more effective — around 90% Doses given 1 month apart."

The half-dose regimen could also means there would be more available vaccine, he said.

"The 100m doses the UK government as ordered would effectively become 150m. However what the regimen looks like could change. As the Oxford team state: “More data will continue to accumulate...refining the efficacy reading and establishing the duration of protection”

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston wrote: "This vaccine is much easier amd cheaper to distribute and make than the Moderna and Pfizer ones. Some 3bn doses can be made within next year for the world. Vaccination can start mid/late December. Such encouraging data from AZN and Oxford."