People have been warned to consider their Covid Christmas travel plans - and even factor in not travelling home for the holiday.

It comes as the four nations meet to thrash out how to allow families to reunite over the festive period.

ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston understands a five-day easing of the rules with allow for up to three families to spend the Christmas period together.

A Cobra meeting with the UK government and the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be held on Tuesday afternoon to agree on a four-nation approach to relaxing coronavirus restrictions over the festive period.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to give families the chance to meet at the end of a grim year but acknowledged it was not without risks.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there could be a “slight and careful” easing of the rules for a few days.

While Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething has suggested tough measures to control the virus before Christmas could allow “more headroom for the festive season”.

But even with festive season relaxation, people are being warned to “look very carefully” at how they will go home for Christmas.

Earlier, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We have got to understand there are limitations to the (train) network caused by, for example, things like the need on some trains to pre-book tickets at this time, in order to prevent overcrowding,” he told the BBC.

“So we are going to be appealing to people to look very carefully at the transport route they take and of course even making a choice about whether they travel at all.”

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston says it is "looking highly probable" that special Christmas exemptions will allow us to socialise with people from three households over five days beginning on 23 December and ending on 27 December.

In England, the government has already announced new tiered restrictions which will come into effect on December 2 and could last until the end of March – aside from any Christmas relaxation.

On Thursday, people in England will find out which tier they are being placed in once the lockdown ends.

What can you do in each tier from December 2? The new rules in England at a glance:

Tier 1: Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2: No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

In all tiers, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers and personal care services can open.

People in all tiers to work from home where they can do so.

More regions than before the lockdown are expected to face Tier 2 or Tier 3 restrictions, banning simple acts such as popping to the pub for a pint of beer or a glass of wine.

In Tier 2, alcohol can only be consumed with a “substantial meal” while in Tier 3 pubs and restaurants will only be able to offer takeaway or delivery services.