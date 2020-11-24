GPs in England will be given 10 days notice before any Covid vaccine rollout begins, a letter sent to doctors has revealed.

Vaccinations will not begin until at least December with the letter saying GPs could use their newly designated vaccine clinics to roll out the flu vaccine – which has now been given the go ahead to include over 50s.

Health leaders in England have also said GPs can use £20 million towards set up costs for the “biggest vaccination drive in NHS history”.

The letter from Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS England’s medical director of primary care, and Ed Waller, NHS England’s director for primary care, thanked GPs for their efforts during the pandemic and praised their “fantastic response” to setting up vaccination sites.

It said: “We have had a fantastic response from general practice.

“We know general practice is already busy and we are hugely grateful for your commitment to ensuring your patients are vaccinated as soon as possible.”

“We will aim to give all sites at least 10 days notice of the first vaccines becoming available to ensure sites can be stood-up and clinics arranged.

It also said that further guidance will be issued on how care home residents will be vaccinated, as well as those who need vaccination at home.

Dr Kanani said: “We have had an incredible response from general practice teams in every part of the country, who want to play their part in delivering a potentially life-saving vaccine safely and effectively.

What you need to know about each vaccine:

The University of Oxford and AstraZenica vaccine is up to 90% effective, can be stored at fridge temperature and is the cheapest, costing just £4 a dose. The UK government has ordered 100 million doses, with four million ready to go.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has up to 95% efficacy when it comes to immunisation, requires to be stored at -70C degrees and will cost £15 a dose. The UK has ordered 40 million doses, 10 million of which will be available by the end of the the year.

The Moderna vaccine is up to 94.5% effective, requires to be kept at -4C and will cost between £24 and £28 per dose. The UK has five million doses on order.

All three vaccines require two separate inoculations to be effective.

“Possible sites have already been nominated to deliver the vaccine in local communities, and an additional £20 million investment can be used to meet one off set up costs which will be part of the biggest vaccination drive in NHS history.”

Three vaccine candidates have published interim results from their clinical trials.

All have indicated positive safety and efficacy findings so far and regulators are keenly assessing trial data.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that a vaccine could be approved for use within “days” once regulators have received final submissions from researchers.

Regulators have been conducting “rolling reviews” so scientists can submit data as they get it rather than at the end of their trials.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed on Monday it had received the necessary data to progress their review into whether the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine meets the required standards.