Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

The coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in some people - one of them is Pip from Middlesbrough. Clinically vulnerable herself, she knows what's it like to not be able to go outside. But she wanted to help children who won't be able to see Santa in his grotto this year. So she decided to bring Father Christmas to them. For the latest in ITV News' Lockdown Legends series, she told Damon Green why she wants to make a difference.