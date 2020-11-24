Fearless military dog Kuno has been honoured with an award for tackling an al Qaeda gunman.Kuno received the PDSA Dickin Medal - the animal equivalent to the Victoria Cross - for his bravery and helping save lives.

The three-year-old Belgian Shepherd Malinois and his handler were deployed on a foreign mission in 2019 on a compound raid when they came under attack.

Against grenade and machine gun fire from an insurgent, Kuno tackled the gunman, allowing the mission to be completed successfully.

Kuno was hit by bullets in both back legs during the assault, with part of one limb having to be amputated before he was flown back to the UK.

It was uncertain if Kuno would recover from his injuries but a year on he’s enjoying retirement on his new custom prosthetic limbs.