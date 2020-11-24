A federal US agency has ascertained that Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from Donald Trump’s administration.

An official said Emily Murphy of the General Services Administration made the determination after Mr Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Mr Biden’s victory on Monday.

In response Mr Trump tweeted an acceptance of the findings and said he recommends that Ms Murphy and her team "do what needs to be done" and he has told his own team to "do the same".

The president said: "I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good...fight, and I believe we will prevail!

"Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

The news comes after a federal judge in Pennsylvania threw out a Trump campaign lawsuit on Saturday seeking to prevent certification in that state.

Ms Murphy, a Trump appointee, has faced bipartisan criticism for failing to begin the transition process sooner, preventing Biden’s team from working with career agency officials on plans for his administration, including in critical national security and public health areas.

“Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official—including those who work at the White House or GSA—with regard to the substance or timing of my decision,” she wrote in a letter to president-elect Joe Biden.

Emily Murphy found Joe Biden to be the 'apparent winner' of the 2020 election. Credit: AP

The Board of State Canvassers, which has two Republicans and two Democrats, confirmed the results in Michigan on a 3-0 vote with one abstention.

Allies of Mr Trump and losing Republican Senate candidate John James had urged the panel to delay voting for two weeks to audit votes in heavily Democratic Wayne County, home to Detroit.

Under Michigan law, Mr Biden claims all 16 electoral votes. He won by 2.8 percentage points — a larger margin than in other states where Mr Trump is contesting results like Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The move clears the way for Biden aides to begin co-ordinating with federal agencies on plans for the takeover on January 20.