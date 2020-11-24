Weekly Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales highest in six months

The UK statistics agency has reported the highest number of weekly deaths involving Covid-19 since May.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were 2,466 deaths involving coronavirus registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 13.

It is the first time the figure has risen above 2,000 since May and marks an increase of 529 from the previous week.

More than 71,200 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK - a measure combining ONS data with that published by the government.

The number of fatalities where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate accounted for more than 20% of all deaths across England and Wales in the latest statistics.

Nuffield Trust deputy director of research Sarah Scobie said the figures are a “sobering reminder of the dreadful impact of this virus”.

She said: “This growing number will be piling on the pressure for NHS staff. For some hospitals, particularly in Covid hotspot areas, it will feel as if they are in the depths of winter already.

Covid deaths in the UK have risen in the past week. Credit: PA

“This pressure on services has implications both on the wellbeing of exhausted staff and the ability to work through the growing waiting list of patients for routine operations and care.”

The overall number of deaths in hospitals, private homes and care homes was above the five-year average – the expected number of deaths for this time of year.When looking at deaths by the date they occurred, there were 306 deaths involving coronavirus in hospitals on November 9. This is the highest number of daily deaths since May 6, when 309 hospital deaths took place.

All English regions, and Wales, saw a higher number of registered deaths than the five-year average.

Various vaccines are showing 90% effectiveness and above against Covid. Credit: PA

North-west England had 615 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending November 13 – the highest number for the region since the week ending May 15, according to the ONS.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 450 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to November 13 – again, the highest for the region since the week to May 15.

Some 284 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the West Midlands – the highest since the week to May 22 – while 245 were registered in the East Midlands, the highest since the week to May 15.

Weekly registered deaths not involving Covid-19 were below the five-year average for the third consecutive week, the ONS said.

A total of 68,524 deaths have so far been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the latest reports from the UK’s statistics agencies.