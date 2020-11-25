The UK has recorded its highest coronavirus daily death total since early May, as a further 696 people have died from the virus.

It brings the total death toll from the pandemic to 56,533 as a further 18,213 people tested positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, the government said.

There have been 3,261 deaths over the past seven days, which is a 12% increase on the previous week.

The case rate has also increased on the previous two days, after 11,299 cases were recorded on Tuesday and 15,450 on Monday.

England

A further 353 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 38,865, NHS England said on Tuesday.

Patients were aged between 10 and 100. All except nine, aged between 31 and 90, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 24 and November 23, with the majority on or after November 21.

Fourteen other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 907 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 74,735.

Public Health Wales reported another 41 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,446.

Scotland

The total confirmed positive coronavirus cases has has risen by 880 to 90,961 in Scotland and 44 more patients who tested positive have died.

Northern Ireland

A further 533 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Northern Ireland - which the Department of Health said was higher than normal "due to an issue with the flow of data."

In addition, a further seven deaths have been reported (3 of the deaths were outside the 24 hour period).