Diego Maradona: Argentinian football legend dies aged 60

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died aged 60, it has been confirmed.

Known as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the skillful midfielder led his country to World Cup glory in 1986.

At club level, Maradona was best known in Europe for his spell at Napoli where he won the Serie A title on two occasions.

Additionally, he was a club hero at Boca Juniors in his native Argentina where he had two spells as a player.

Maradona will always be remembered for his 'Hand of God' goal against England at the 1986 World Cup when he outjumped England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to punch the ball into the net, as Argentina went on to win 2-1 in the quarter final.

Maradona scores his 'Hand of God' goal. Credit: PA

Gary Lineker, who played in the England side in that quarter-final defeat, tweeted: “By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time.

“After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego”

Away from the pitch, Maradona’s cocaine use was well documented and he underwent treatment on numerous occasions for his addiction, which started during his playing career, resulting in a 15-month from playing during his time in Italy.

It is thought his use of the Class-A drug began during a spell with Barcelona where he suffered a horrific injury following a tackle from Athletic Bilbao defender Andoni Goikoetxea.

Maradona left Barcelona in 1984 following their Copa del Rey final defeat to Athletic, which ended with both teams fighting on the pitch, which was instigated by the Argentinian.

Maradona was later sent home from the 1994 World Cup in disgrace after another failed drugs test, which ended his international career.

Maradona enjoyed a successful spell at Napoli. Credit: PA

Following his retirement from playing, Maradona went into coaching, but failed to repeat his success as a player.

Maradona had an underwhelming two-year spell coaching the national team but left the role after a disappointing 2010 World Cup.

Earlier this month, he underwent surgery on a blood clot on his brain and was recuperating when he suffered a fatal heart attack.Argentina president Alberto Fernandez has declared three days of national mourning following the announcement of Maradona's death.